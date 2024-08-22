Assistant leaves over differences with Robertson as All Blacks name squad for Boks

All Blacks assistant coach Leon MacDonald has left the role after being at loggerheads with head coach Scott Robertson over the direction of the team.

MacDonald's departure, confirmed by New Zealand Rugby (NZR) on Thursday, comes ahead of the two-Test Rugby Championship tour of South Africa and despite the All Blacks winning four out of their five Tests in Robertson's first season in charge.

Robertson said the relationship with his attack specialist was not working.

“We've come to a mutual agreement which we feel is the best for the All Blacks moving forward, that he steps away,” the 50-year-old told reporters in Christchurch.

“We just feel like it hasn't quite clicked. We just quite haven't lined up where we need to on the rugby side of it.

"[It's] just a bit of philosophy on rugby, how it was played.”