Germany keeper Manuel Neuer retires from internationals at 38

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer announced his retirement from internationals on Wednesday after playing 124 times for his country since 2009.

The 38-year-old Bayern Munich player who won the golden glove when Germany won the 2024 World Cup in 2014.

“Today marks the end of my career in the German national football team,” Neuer wrote on Instagram.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I didn't take this decision lightly. I feel very well physically and, of course, the 2026 World Cup... would also have appealed to me.