East London's Sigqibo hospitalised after losing his challenge against Malajika
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
East London boxer Yanga Sigqibo is in hospital after being defeated by Ricardo Malajika in an IBO junior bantamweight fight at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on Friday.
Sigqibo collapsed in his dressing room and was immediately rushed to Arwyp Medical Care Hospital in Kempton Park after the fight.
Golden Gloves fight coordinator Jeff Ellis said Sigqibo was receiving top medical care and being closely monitored after being diagnosed with bleeding on the brain.
“It was precision work; [the] ambulance arrived quickly and he was rushed him to the hospital,” Ellis said.
“I stayed at the hospital until 3.30am while they were doing tests. He was taken to the intensive care unit where they found that there was bleeding on the brain.
“There was not a lot of bleeding and the specialists came this morning [Saturday]. When I went back he was OK, already walking and talking to his girlfriend.
“The neurologist said Sigqibo has all signs of being good but because it was a bleeding to the brain they won't let him go home before they're 100% sure he's fine. Thank God he's gonna be OK. His trainer was with me all the time.”
