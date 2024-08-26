Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids said on Monday they may have to face New Zealand at Ellis Park on Saturday without their most-capped player, Eben Etzebeth, while RG Snyman and Salmaan Moerat are not ready to return to Test action.
Davids delivered the news at a press conference in Johannesburg on Monday ahead of the big Rugby Championship Test. The Boks, after back-to-back wins away against Australia, are in a good position to lift the trophy but much will depend on the Tests against the All Blacks over the next two weekends.
Etzebeth has a knee niggle, Snyman continues to nurse the foot niggle that ruled him out of the two Wallaby Tests, and Moerat would continue his return to play protocols after suffering concussion in Perth.
“Yes, we have a few injuries among our locks but it’s part of the game and Pieter-Steph [du Toit] and Ruan [Nortje] had good games in our last outing,” Davids said.
“It’s never nice to lose experience but this will open up opportunities for other players to put up their hands and show what they can do at the highest level.
Etzebeth doubtful for Boks against All Blacks at Ellis Park
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images
“Franco [Mostert], Lood [de Jager] and Jean [Kleyn] are also out and while it may seem like a crisis, we see it as an opportunity to increase our depth at lock and we want the next players to show us what they can do.”
Davids and experienced midfielder Jesse Kriel said the Springboks are expecting a huge onslaught from New Zealand in the first of two Tests. They said it will take a big effort to build on their victories in Australia and in the win against the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup final in Paris last year.
“We will never underestimate an All Black team,” Davids said. “There is huge respect between the sides and they [New Zealand] showed what they can do when they have their backs against the wall [by bouncing back strongly with a win against Argentina after a defeat the week before].
“They are mostly close games when we play against them if one looks back and they always present a good matchup in all departments, so this week will be no different.”
Boks seek quality as grudge trophy deciders against All Blacks loom
Kriel said Saturday's match presents a completely different challenge for the Boks.
“The back-to-back wins against Australia were great, but that’s behind us, and we now have an exciting challenge against New Zealand.
“Our focus now is to train as hard as possible. This is a huge Test for both teams, so it’s important we are well prepared and have our systems in place.”
Prop Gerhard Steenekamp said he was thrilled at the possibility of a chance to face South Africa’s arch-rivals should he be selected.
“It would be a huge honour to play against the All Blacks if I get the opportunity, and it’s certainly a chance I hope to grab with both hands.
“They have a good scrum and set piece, and we’ll make sure we work hard and do our best upfront to counter the challenge they provide. It’s every young boy’s dream who plays rugby to face the All Blacks, so it would be special.”
SA Rugby
