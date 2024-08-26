Sport

Glenrose Xaba credits Caster and Violet Semenya after fourth podium

Athlete sets eyes on overall Grand Prix prize

26 August 2024
Neville Khoza
Journalist
Glenrose Xaba crossing the finish line during the Absa Run Your City series in Tshwane on Sunday.
Image: supplied

South Africa national record holder Glenrose Xaba has credited her recent impressive form to coaching staff Caster and Violet Semenya.

Xaba won her fourth podium this month when she claimed the Absa Run Your City 10km race in Tshwane in 31min 51sec on Sunday, with Lesotho nationals Blandina Makatisi (32:58) and Neheng Khata (33:35) finishing second and third.

This month, Xaba has competed in the Spar 10km and two Totalsports races and got podium finishes in all of them to continue her exceptional form over the past two months.

“They [Caster and Violet] are such good coaches, they are motivating athletes to do well. Caster told me we are working on a five-year plan and it shows we are on the right track now,” Xaba told media after the race.

“The secret is to train hard and stay consistent. Believe in yourself and listen to your coaches.

“I focus a lot. I don't skip training even when Im tired. I can go easy and recover all the time. Im glad I also have a good system that supports me and keeps me away from injury.

“Now I also have stable shoes, all thanks to my sponsor, because I used to pick up injuries before.”

Xaba said the target now is to win the Spar Grand Prix as she is leading the standings and promised she will do her best to make sure she clinches it with two races to go.

“The plan is to do Spar and Absa and win the Grand Prix because Im leading — if I can win it I will be happy.”

Kamohelo Mofolo from Lesotho won the mens race in 28:40 ahead of Gideon Kipgnetich (28:42) from Kenya and Kabelo Mulaudzi (28:52) from South Africa.

Mofolo was happy with his performance and said he is used to running hills in Lesotho, which helped him win on Sunday.

“Where Im from in Lesotho, it is up and down so my body is used to that and I didn't struggle,” Mofolo said.

“Im happy I won the race — it was my target.”

