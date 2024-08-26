Safa BC accuses municipality of ‘barbaric behaviour’
War of words heats up after teams blocked from playing games at BCM grounds
Safa Buffalo City’s war with BCM has escalated, with the region’s soccer body suspending footballing activities at the Bunkers Hill Grounds, Fort Hare Ground (in Bhisho) and the Bhisho Stadium until all affiliated clubs are given uninterrupted access to the facilities. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.