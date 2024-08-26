Volkswagen Golf crowned ‘Best Car of the Half Century’

Volkswagen's Golf has been named "Best Car of the Half Century" in the Best Cars of the Year — The New Car World Championships. The award was announced at the recent British Motor Show, where the latest model of the German hatchback was showcased.

The judging panel included a diverse group of experts such as car designers, engineers, auto industry professionals, motorsport figures, journalists and event organisers.

John Oates, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member and one half of Hall and Oates, voted in favour of the Golf. Mike Rutherford, an automotive journalist and founder of the awards, also supported the popular German hatchback.

Rutherford highlighted Volkswagen's achievement in continuously producing and selling various versions of the Golf — petrol, diesel, electric and hybrid — for 50 years.

Since its introduction in 1974, the Golf has sold more than 37-million units globally, making it the carmaker's most successful model, even surpassing the Beetle. The Golf has become a benchmark in its class, with well-known versions like the Cabriolet, R and GTI further broadening its appeal.