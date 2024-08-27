Boks desperately want Etzebeth back for Test against All Blacks

The Springboks’ desperation to get Eben Etzebeth in their starting team against the All Blacks for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test is hardly surprising but so too should be the need to restore Pieter-Steph du Toit to the position in which he can make the biggest impact.

Etzebeth was not selected for the Test at Ellis Park because of a knee injury but the Boks are prepared to bend their own selection protocols to make sure their second row talisman is ready for a clash that could go a long way to securing them a first Rugby Championship title since 2019.

Etzebeth injured meniscus in training on Saturday, which head coach Rassie Erasmus explained as one that did not invite trauma. “It came about from him changing feet during a scrum session and it wasn’t a case of a teammate running into him to a point where there’s a tear and everything is in pieces. It was a live scrum and Eben took a lot of weight on one side and twisted his knee. Hopefully, the mechanics aren’t that bad with big trauma,” he said.