The academy produced Scottish side Livingston’s winger Aphelele Teto, now a loan with Chippa’s senior team, and Lunje Noqobo, who recently represented the SA U17.
“Coach Carlos’s passion for football and vast experience in player development make him the perfect fit to lead our young talents.
“His role will be pivotal as we scout and develop promising players from every corner of the Eastern Cape, strengthening our U21 reserve team with fresh, local talent,” Mpengesi said.
“In line with our commitment to holistic player development, we have also applied to establish a fully accredited secondary school at the Buffalo City Stadium.
“This school will provide our young footballers with a quality education alongside their football training, ensuring they grow both on and off the pitch.”
Mtshamba spent most of last season on the sidelines with co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September before acquiring the head coach role.
He will get his tenure under way against Marumo Gallants in the MultiChoice DStv Diski Challenge at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.
DispatchLIVE
Chippa relocates reserves squad to BCM with Mtshamba appointed as mentor
Image: CHIPPA UNITED FACEBOOK PAGE
Chippa United announced late on Tuesday that their reserves squad is being relocated from Gqeberha to the Buffalo City Stadium and that Carlos Mtshamba has been appointed as the new team manager-coach.
The club’s chair, Siviwe Mpengesi, said the move to East London was because the fields in Nelson Mandela Bay had not met the rigorous standards of the PSL and Fifa.
Chippa’s MultiChoice DStv Diski Challenge team previously used the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele.
But that facility, as reported earlier in August, was deemed unfit by PSL official Ronnie Schloss.
Mpengesi also explained the decision to appoint Mtshamba, known in the Eastern Cape football domain for his Carlos Academy.
Blow to Sisa Dukashe Stadium’s PSL ambitions
The academy produced Scottish side Livingston’s winger Aphelele Teto, now a loan with Chippa’s senior team, and Lunje Noqobo, who recently represented the SA U17.
“Coach Carlos’s passion for football and vast experience in player development make him the perfect fit to lead our young talents.
“His role will be pivotal as we scout and develop promising players from every corner of the Eastern Cape, strengthening our U21 reserve team with fresh, local talent,” Mpengesi said.
“In line with our commitment to holistic player development, we have also applied to establish a fully accredited secondary school at the Buffalo City Stadium.
“This school will provide our young footballers with a quality education alongside their football training, ensuring they grow both on and off the pitch.”
Mtshamba spent most of last season on the sidelines with co-coaches Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September before acquiring the head coach role.
He will get his tenure under way against Marumo Gallants in the MultiChoice DStv Diski Challenge at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.
DispatchLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos