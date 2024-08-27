Horrendous weather forces PSL to postpone City v Pirates MTN8 semi
The MTN8 semifinal first leg match between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates, which was scheduled for 7.30pm on Tuesday at Cape Town Stadium, has been moved to 6pm on Wednesday due bad weather in Cape Town on Tuesday.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the postponement, saying the decision was made on “the advice from the City of Cape Town authorities and stadium management, who reported gale-force winds averaging speeds at 67km/h”.
“The adverse weather has led to collapsed buildings, blocked roads due to fallen trees and affected stadium facilities.”
𝐅𝐈𝐗𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐄 𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐓𝐏𝐎𝐍𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓: Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) August 27, 2024
The MTN8 Semifinal first leg between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates, originally scheduled for this evening at DHL Stadium, has been postponed to Wednesday, 28 August 2024, at 18h00 due to severe… pic.twitter.com/ddMVxBC8H7
The PSL said those who had already purchased tickets need not be concerned as they will be valid on Wednesday.
Pirates, who are bidding to win the MTN8 for the third successive time, will host the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).
Mamelodi Sundowns face Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7.30pm on Wednesday in the other semifinal first leg. Those teams' second leg will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.