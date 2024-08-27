Sport

Horrendous weather forces PSL to postpone City v Pirates MTN8 semi

27 August 2024
Sazi Hadebe
Sports reporter
The MTN8 trophy.
The MTN8 trophy.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The MTN8 semifinal first leg match between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates, which was scheduled for 7.30pm on Tuesday at Cape Town Stadium, has been moved to 6pm on Wednesday due bad weather in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the postponement, saying the decision was made on “the advice from the City of Cape Town authorities and stadium management, who reported gale-force winds averaging speeds at 67km/h”. 

“The adverse weather has led to collapsed buildings, blocked roads due to fallen trees and affected stadium facilities.”

The PSL said those who had already purchased tickets need not be concerned as they will be valid on Wednesday. 

Pirates, who are bidding to win the MTN8 for the third successive time, will host the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

Mamelodi Sundowns face Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7.30pm on Wednesday in the other semifinal first leg. Those teams' second leg will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday. 

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Chidimma Adetshina Talks Identity Crisis : "There are times I literally cry ...
HANDS OFF BI PHAKATHI - FOCUS ON REAL SCAMMERS | LIES, ACCUSATIONS, JEALOUSY, ...