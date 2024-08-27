Horrendous weather forces PSL to postpone City v Pirates MTN8 semi

The MTN8 semifinal first leg match between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates, which was scheduled for 7.30pm on Tuesday at Cape Town Stadium, has been moved to 6pm on Wednesday due bad weather in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) announced the postponement, saying the decision was made on “the advice from the City of Cape Town authorities and stadium management, who reported gale-force winds averaging speeds at 67km/h”.

“The adverse weather has led to collapsed buildings, blocked roads due to fallen trees and affected stadium facilities.”