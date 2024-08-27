For the past few weeks Asekho Tiwani has been like a sponge sucking up information in his new surroundings at Chloorkop.
The South Africa under-20 captain was a surprise signing by Mamelodi Sundowns last month to add numbers to the defence, where he will be competing for places with big-name left-backs Terrence Mashego, Divine Lunga and Aubrey Modiba.
Tiwani, 19, is among a group of younger players pushing to establish themselves at Sundowns such as Siyabonga Mabena, Thapelo Maseko, Thando Buthelezi and Ntandoyenkosi Nkosi, and to a lesser extent Tashreeq Matthews and Kobamelo Kodisang.
As Downs prepared for their MTN8 semifinal first leg against Stellenbosch FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, Tiwani was asked to reflect on his short stay at Chloorkop. He said he is on a learning curve and will await his opportunity.
Sundowns’ 19-year-old signing Tiwani on a learning curve at Chloorkop
Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix
“What the coaches have told me is my game won’t change too much but they will add a few things that are lacking. There is no person who is perfect and this is a great opportunity for me to learn,” he said.
Tiwani, who joined from Sekhukhune United, said his life has changed for the better because of the move.
“I found out after an U20 camp that Sundowns were interested in me, but I didn’t focus too much on it because it was not concrete. Since I have joined, my life has changed for the better and I am positive that as time goes by things will continue to improve for me and my family.”
The defender is one of many PSL players who have cut their teeth in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) and he credits the reserve and U23 league for having prepared him for the step up to the top flight.
“The DDC has helped us a lot. It prepares players so that when we get to the PSL we are ready and able to adapt.
“In many teams, the style of play [for their] DDC [side] is similar to how things are done in their senior team and that helps. DDC is important for younger players. You learn a lot from the league.”
Tiwani addressed the media alongside Aubrey Modiba, and the Bafana Bafana midfielder had words of encouragement for the youngster.
“He has to keep on working hard. He is still young with a bright future and he must know it is not going to be easy at Mamelodi Sundowns. He must have the right mentality, and even when things are not going his way he must stay positive and wait for his chance.
“When it arrives, he must make sure he grabs it with both hands and doesn't give it to anyone else. He must work hard to add value to the team, and with what I have seen he has the right mentality.
“I see him every day at training doing his recovery and he lives a good lifestyle. He is not the captain of the U-20s by mistake.”
