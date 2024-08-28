Stellenbosch land blow with first leg MTN8 semi win against Sundowns

It was a typical cup tie in which both teams mostly erred on the side of caution and it was no surprise that it ended with one goal on the scoreboard.

Stellenbosch emerged 1-0 winners over Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday night to take the lead in their MTN8 semifinal, which will be settled in the second leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

The advantage is firmly with Stellies as the 61st-minute penalty that was converted by in-demand defender Fawaaz Basadien gave them the away goal that may prove crucial at the weekend.

But there was a solid shift from goalkeeper Sage Stephens who made a number of stunning saves throughout the match to keep Stellenbosch in the match and deny Sundowns' attackers.

Downs will have to regroup and fight for a favourable result to turn this result around at the weekend and force their way into the final against the winner of the other semifinal between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City, which is tantalisingly level at 1-1.