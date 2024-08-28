Stubbs stands apart amid woeful Proteas batting display

The Proteas suffered a second 3-0 T20 series defeat against the West Indies this year with their eight-wicket defeat in Trinidad on Tuesday night.



While losses are understandable given the squad rotation that’s been implemented for bilateral series, the same problems with the bat continually cropping up should be of deep concern for the team’s management.

The West Indies won the third match of the series at Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba comfortably reaching a readjusted Duckworth/Lewis/Stern target of 116 with 22 balls to spare.

The match started an hour late because of rain and more inclement weather midway through the fifth over of the Proteas innings saw it reduced to 13 overs a side.