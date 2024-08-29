Chiefs’ Dortley, Stellies’ Basadien in Broos’ Bafana squad for Afcon qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named a 23-man squad based on form as he misses some crucial performers for next month's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Bafana begin their Nations Cup qualifying campaign hosting Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6 (6pm) before travelling to South Sudan for the second Group K match on September 10.

Captain Ronwen Williams is injured and one of Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu) and Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates) will be between the posts.

Star attacker Percy Tau, who has battled injuries and had an uncertain future recently at Al Ahly in Egypt, has not made the squad.

Broos said part of his reasoning in leaving Tau out, though he is fit for selection, was because he has received a lot of harsh criticism from the South African public for recent national performances and the coach wanted to protect the player.

"Secondly, the situation at Al Ahly for the moment is not good. There are a lot of rumours he is going to leave, he has a problem with the transfer fee, he doesn't play any more"

Sundowns' Aubrey Modiba, who was not named in the preliminary squad, was named among nine defenders.