Nabi’s appointment at Chiefs good for SA football: Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has welcomed the appointment of an experienced and respected coach, Nasreddine Nabi, at Kaizer Chiefs, saying it can only help improve not only Amakhosi but South African football.

Nabi, 59, gained some prominence on the African continent after he won back-to-back league titles with Young Africans in Tanzania in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

The Belgian coach made the comment about Nabi's arrival at Naturena after announcing his latest Bafana squad to play Uganda and South Sudan in next week’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Bafana will host Uganda at Orlando Stadium on September 6 before travelling to South Sudan for a match at Juba Stadium (artificial) on September 10.