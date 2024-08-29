The SA side will depart for the United Arab Emirates on September 21 to continue their final preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in October.
Proteas Women enter final phase of World Cup preparations
They will take on Pakistan in a three match T20I series ahead of ICC tournament
The Proteas women will be aiming to have all their World Cup plans in the final stages of implementation when they take on Pakistan in a three-match T20 International series next month.
All three matches will be contested at the Multan Cricket Stadium, which is located in south-central Punjab province, east-central Pakistan and is built on a mound just east of the Chenab River.
This will be the fifth bilateral series between the two sides dating back to the 2014/2015, with the spoils being shared at two series all.
The Proteas will be looking to rectify the mistakes of their last visit to Pakistan when they played in Karachi, and saw the visitors go down 3-0 in September 2023 in a tightly contested series.
The Proteas Women arrive in Punjab on September 13 with the first two encounters scheduled under the lights at 7pm local time (4pm SAST) on September 16 and 18, while the third and final match will take place on 20 September, starting at 10am local time (7am SAST).
The SA side will depart for the United Arab Emirates on September 21 to continue their final preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in October.
In the updated World Cup schedule, the Proteas Women have been drawn in Group B alongside West Indies, England, Scotland and Bangladesh.
The 2023 finalists will get their competition under way against the West Indies on Friday, September 4 before facing England (October 7), Scotland (October 9) and Bangladesh (October 12).
The semifinals have been scheduled for October 17 and 18 before the all-important final on Sunday, October 20.
“This T20I series against Pakistan is a critical part of our preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.
“It offers the team the invaluable opportunity to gain match practice, allowing us to refine our strategies and ensure that our players are in peak form,” CSA director of cricket Enoch Nkwe said.
“This series not only helps us prepare for the World Cup but also strengthens the relationship between our two cricket boards as the Proteas Women visit Pakistan for the second time in a year.
“Moreover, by playing more international matches, we’re providing our players with the platform to showcase their talent and inspire the next generation of cricketers,” he said.
Fixtures:
Monday September 16: 1st T20I - Pakistan vs SA (Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan)
Wednesday September 18: second T20I - Pakistan vs SA (Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan)
Friday September 20: third T20I - Pakistan vs SA (Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan).
