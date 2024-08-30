Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says they have five players in the Bafana Bafana squad because of collective team performances.
The Buccaneers have Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thalente Mbatha, Patrick Maswanganyi and Relebohile Mofokeng in the 23-man Bafana squad for next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.
Before the five players focus on Bafana, Pirates have the serious matter of the MTN8 semifinal second leg against Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The quintet is expected to play a part in this match, where Pirates enjoy a slight away goals advantage after they managed a 1-1 draw in Cape Town on Wednesday. “Being in the national team is a consequence of the team doing well, especially when you speak about big teams such as Orlando Pirates,” said Riveiro.
Pirates coach credits having players in Bafana squad to collective performances in the league
Image: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix
“When we are performing well as a collective, certain individuals get those types of rewards from the national team. We have a good number of players in the national team. The Bafana coach [Hugo Broos] has expressed himself many times in recent years, where he spoke about teams doing well as a collective and those not doing well.”
Riveiro added: “When teams are doing well, it helps national team coaches with selection. Having a number of players in the national team is a consequence of everybody performing at a good level, getting good results and playing good football.
“I am happy for each individual who managed to represent the national team. It makes us proud and it is a symptom of the team doing well in the league.”
Meanwhile, Pirates captain Innocent Maela has dismissed suggestions they are favourites going into the MTN8 semifinal second leg despite having a slight advantage of the away goal.
“I don’t think we are going into the game thinking we are playing against underdogs or we are the underdogs. We give credit to our opponents. They had a good campaign last season. and that’s why they are competing in this tournament, and are in the semifinal.
“We respect our opponents and we also respect ourselves. We are focused on ourselves and the game plan we will be going out there to execute the best we can.”
Asked how he was going to approach the match against The Citizens, Riveiro was cagey. “Whatever change, modification, adaptation or if there is a new face in the starting line-up or in the 20-man squad, it will be people we feel can help us get the result. It will not be because there’s a change in the schedule or we feel players are not capable to repeat the same performance in a space of two of three days.”
