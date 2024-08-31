Hamza El Janati showed nerves of steel when he stood up to send El Badoui the wrong way as they claimed the crucial opening day's three points that has taken them to second spot on the standings and given Mokwena a baptism of fire.
Rulani Mokwena’s tenure as Wydad coach starts with league loss
Sports reporter
Image: Wydad Casablanca
Rulani Mokwena's tenure as coach of Wydad Casablanca got off to a disappointing start as they lost 1-0 to Maghreb Fez in the opening match of the Botola Pro League on Friday’s night.
It was heartbreaking for Wydad as home side Maghreb Fez stole the match through a penalty during the referee's optional time after its goalkeeper brought down Mohamed El Badoui in the box.
Hamza El Janati showed nerves of steel when he stood up to send El Badoui the wrong way as they claimed the crucial opening day's three points that has taken them to second spot on the standings and given Mokwena a baptism of fire.
Mokwena introduced fellow South African Cassius Mailula, who is on loan from Toronto FC in the MLS, in the second half but he could not influence the game in favour of the visitors.
