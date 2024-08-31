Springbok captain Siya Kolisi asks for intimidating atmosphere at Ellis Park

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said he expects sparks to fly against a team that never gives up until the final whistle.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has called on South Africans who will be at Ellis Park for the much anticipated Rugby Championship Test match against the All Blacks on Saturday to create an intimidating atmosphere.
The Boks take on their arch-rivals New Zealand in their first home game of the Rugby Championship in search of their third victory in as many games after back-to-back victories over Australia.
A win over experienced New Zealand, who they last faced in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final in France, will see the Springboks stretch their lead at the top of Rugby Championship table.
“Playing in South Africa makes a huge difference, it motivates us because we are playing for the people of South Africa and that drives us immensely as a team,” said Kolisi.
“The All Blacks are highly motivated for the match but so are we. A good result will take us a step closer to winning the Freedom Cup. They’ve beaten us a lot in Johannesburg but the Boks have a lot to play for and that’s our focus as a team.”
Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said he expects sparks to fly against a team that never gives up until the final whistle.
“The last few times we’ve played against them have been some of the most entertaining encounters, especially given how they play until the final whistle. I don’t think it will be any different this weekend,” said Stick.
“If we don’t get momentum and dominate the set pieces, it could be a long day for us.”
Stick added he was excited about the influence former All Black flyhalf Tony Brown has had in the Bok coaching team and said he’s been making a valuable contribution.
“Tony understands their DNA. He played for them and he’s coached alongside some of their coaches, so yes, we’ve tapped into that.
“They are a team that take pride in what they do, so we are expecting them to come hard at us, but we’ll be ready for that. They keep the ball in hand as long as possible, but we are well-conditioned and know what to expect.”
The Bok assistant coach added: “We’ve selected a well-balanced side with players who can make a strong impact off the bench and which we believe can counter what they throw at us.”
Asked about the inclusion of Eben Etzebeth among the replacements after making it through training all week pain-free after an injury concern last weekend, Stick said : “He’s looking good and we are confident that he’ll make a good impact.
“We’ve selected a strong team, and we have players like Pieter-Steph (du Toit), while Ruan (Nortje) has really grabbed his opportunity.
“They all have a massive work rate, and that’s vital against a team like the All Blacks where you must play until the last second, so we are excited about the players we have on the bench.”
Kolisi is also excited to join forces with Ben-Jason Dixon and Jasper Wiese — who returns to the team after suspension — in a physical and hard-running loose trio.
“Ben-Jason has a massive work rate, and we all know what Jasper can do,” said Kolisi.
“It is exciting for us to see the competition in the squad for places with a guy like Ben-Jason coming through the ranks.”
The Bok skipper, meanwhile, is wary of the threat veteran All Black flanker Sam Cane posed saying: “He’s been a warrior for them for so many years, so it’s going to be a proper battle especially among the loose forwards and in the set pieces.”
