Police, Swallows return to winning ways in BRU top ten
Big teams stand their ground at Sisa Dukashe on Saturday
Image: ALAN EASON
“Back to business” and “Peace of mind reinstated” were some of the slogans adopted by East London Police and Swallows after their wins in the Brutten Border Rugby Union Top Ten, supported by Tekkie Town, at the weekend.
Underdogs were expected to dish out surprises, but the so-called big teams stood their ground at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Saturday.
It all started with Eastern Cape champions Police beating United Brothers from Mooiplaas 31-15.
Police have been found wanting in the competition, almost losing to third-tier league side Lovedale and eventually losing to Fort Hare in round two.
Rugby fans, especially those wearing the blue and yellow colours of the Bobbies, were on tenterhooks going into the game because of what had transpired in the previous two matches of the competition.
But sanity was restored against United Brothers, who ply their trade in the Border Premier League which is below the top flight (Super League).
Swallows also restored their dignity and beat a giant-killing BCM team 43-27.
The image of Mdantsane-based Swallows was tainted after they lost to Young Leopards for the third time in 2024.
Blues, Lovedale, BCM pull off upset wins in Border Top Ten
Against a resilient BCM, they managed a bonus point win, moving to third place in Pool B with nine points tied with Young Leopards who have a game in hand.
Despite the loss, BCM remain the log leaders with 10 points in that group.
In the battle of the NSFAS boys, the top flight WSU All Blacks team manoeuvred their way past an impressive Lovedale with a bonus point 34-21 victory.
Many were banking on another upset by Lovedale but the All Blacks proved to be men against boys.
The victory meant WSU top Pool A with nine points followed by Police.
Young Leopards went quietly about their business and beat a struggling Komga United 27-13.
The standings are: Pool A: WSU All Blacks 9, Police 9, Lovedale College 6, UFH Blues 5, United Brothers 0
Pool B: BCM 10, Young Leopards 9, Swallows 9, FB United 0, Komga United 0.
