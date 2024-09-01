Under-prepared Chippa down Gallants in Diski Challenge return to EL

Gallants got a wake-up call and came back from the dressing room a rejuvenated team in the second 45 minutes of the game.
With barely two days to prepare last week, Chippa United reserves did not show any signs of rustiness or lack of understanding among each other as they beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 in the MultiChoice DStv Diski Challenge at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday.
Unlike other teams who have had months to prepare for the tournament which has been the cornerstone of SA football development for a decade, the Chilli Boys were left until Tuesday last week to get new management.
As a result their new mentor, Carlos Mtshamba, only had Wednesday and Thursday to go through precise training and planning for the Gallants game.
Despite the challenges, Chippa did not let their off-the-field woes reflect on the pitch in a game that marked the team’s first Diski Challenge return to East London since 2020.
Mtshamba made a surprise selection to the squad in the form of Scottish side Livingston winger Aphelele Teto, who is on loan for the Chilli Boys and at the forefront of plans for the senior team heading into the new season.
His selection paid off for Mtshamba as the winger spearheaded the attack.
Teto opened the Chilli Boys’ account for the league season with a sterling free kick goal on the brink of halftime.
Gallants got a wake-up call and came back from the dressing room a rejuvenated team in the second 45 minutes of the game.
They controlled matters in possession but were unable to break the deadlock despite having numerous opportunities to do so.
While Gallants wasted their chances, Chippa pounced and scored their second goal, securing a much-needed three points going into their game against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium next week.
That game will be the biggest test for Mtshamba as the Chilli Boys have not beaten Amakhosi in their five previous meetings.
The last time they met, Chippa were humbled 4-0.
“The boys played very well [on Saturday]. We only trained for two days in the past week,” Mtshamba said.
“It is a work in progress, we have a long-term vision, and we will take it one game at a time going forward and see.
“This coming week we are playing Kaizer Chiefs and we are going into that game with a good start at least.
“Seven of my boys in the team had never played in the Diski Challenge. It was their first time and they did well against Gallants, a team that have been training together for months.”
