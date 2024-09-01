Collecting the ball three minutes later outside the box the young South African connected a screamer past diving goalkeeper Jordi Belin into the top-left corner to equalise at 2-2, which remained the final score.
Campbell impressed in his breakthrough debut senior season for SuperSport last campaign with five goals in 30 league and cup games.
He has officially been signed by Club NXT, the academy of Club Brugge. The senior team of Club NXT acts as the Club Brugge reserve team.
If he keeps up his impressive performances for the reserves a promotion to the senior team or loan to another top flight senior side will become possible.
WATCH | 19-year-old Shandre Campbell scores screamer in Belgian debut
Digital Sports Editor
Image: Club NXT/X
It might have been a reserve game, but Shandre Campbell still managed to introduce himself to Belgian football in spectacular fashion with a superb long-range strike for Club Brugge II on Saturday night.
Campbell, the 19-year-old attacking prospect signed by Club Brugge's academy, Club NXT, from SuperSport United in June, came on as a 72nd minute substitute with the score at 2-1 to Patro Eisden in the Challenger Pro League (second tier) game away at Patrostadion in Maasmechelen.
Collecting the ball three minutes later outside the box the young South African connected a screamer past diving goalkeeper Jordi Belin into the top-left corner to equalise at 2-2, which remained the final score.
Campbell impressed in his breakthrough debut senior season for SuperSport last campaign with five goals in 30 league and cup games.
He has officially been signed by Club NXT, the academy of Club Brugge. The senior team of Club NXT acts as the Club Brugge reserve team.
If he keeps up his impressive performances for the reserves a promotion to the senior team or loan to another top flight senior side will become possible.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos