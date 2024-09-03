Untroubled by criticism, Ronaldo says quitting Portugal never crossed his mind

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed suggestions he had considered ending his international career in the near future, adding that post-Euro criticism did not worry him.

Portugal host Croatia in their Nations League opener on Thursday before welcoming Scotland in League A Group One on Sunday.

"That's all from the press. It never crossed my mind that my cycle [with Portugal] had come to an end. Quite the opposite: it gave me even more motivation to continue to be honest," Ronaldo said on Monday.

"The motivation is to come to the national team to win the Nations League. We've already won it once and we want to do it again. I might say the same thing over and over again, but I don't think long term, it's always short term."