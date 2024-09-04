Sport

Sithole, Ramphadi add Team SA’s fourth medal at Roland-Garros

The two are first South Africans to win a medal in wheelchair Tennis at the Paralympics

04 September 2024
Marc Strydom
Digital Sports Editor
Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole of South Africa celebrate after winning their bronze medal match against Leandro Pena and Ymanitu Silva of Brazil in the Paris 2024 Paralympics wheelchair tennis quad doubles at Roland-Garros on Wednesday.
Image: Reuters/Jennifer Lorenzini

Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole have made history as the first South Africans to win a medal in wheelchair Tennis at the Paralympics, winning a thrilling bronze medal match 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 against Brazil’s Ymanitu Silva and Leandro Pena.

Sithole, who at the age of 12 had a horrific train accident that left him a triple amputee, became the first African to win the US Open wheelchair title, beating David Wagner of the US in the final in 2013. He added the Australian Open doubles title, with Wagner, in 2016.

The Team SA website says Ramphadi became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair categories to win at the French Open in decades.

Their win brings Team SA's medal tally to four — a gold and three bronzes.

