Sithole, Ramphadi add Team SA’s fourth medal at Roland-Garros

Donald Ramphadi and Lucas Sithole have made history as the first South Africans to win a medal in wheelchair Tennis at the Paralympics, winning a thrilling bronze medal match 6-2, 4-6, 10-8 against Brazil’s Ymanitu Silva and Leandro Pena.

Sithole, who at the age of 12 had a horrific train accident that left him a triple amputee, became the first African to win the US Open wheelchair title, beating David Wagner of the US in the final in 2013. He added the Australian Open doubles title, with Wagner, in 2016.

The Team SA website says Ramphadi became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair categories to win at the French Open in decades.

Their win brings Team SA's medal tally to four — a gold and three bronzes.