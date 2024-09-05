Broos happy Bafana ‘have some big guys now’, to face physical Cranes

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is confident of his team opening with a victory in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday, stressing the result should set the tone for the rest of group campaign.

Bafana are in Group K with South Sudan, who they meet away in Juba on Tuesday, and Congo, who they take on home and away next month.

Bafana are the highest-ranked team (57th in the world, 10th in Africa) in the group and the only side that qualified for the last Afcon. Uganda, ranked 94th, will be desperate to qualify for Morocco after missing out confirming their place in Ivory Coast in their last match. Congo are ranked 118th and South Sudan 169th.

Broos warned against taking the Cranes lightly on Friday, saying they are a team likely to gain confidence and take their chances if they see their opponents’ complacency. “We have to keep ourselves on a certain line,” the experienced Belgian said of the need for this year’s Afcon bronze medallists in Ivory Coast to keep grounded and continue grinding strong results, to keep their momentum and development.