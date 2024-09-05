Callow Chippa Diski team up for challenge of Chiefs

Mtshamba brought in a big gun, Scottish side Livingston winger Aphelele Teto, who is on loan for the Chilli Boys, and he showed to be a man among boys as he tore through the Gallants defence.
When any football camp hears the name Kaizer Chiefs, whether it is at junior levels or in the professional arena, nerves start creeping in because of the reputation of the Soweto giants.
It has been different for the Chippa United reserves during the week as they prepare for their DStv Diski Challenge game at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday (1pm).
The calm before the storm is how the Chippa team’s mood was described by head coach Carlos Mtshamba on Thursday at their last training session before travelling to Mpumalanga for a televised double-header.
The Chippa-Chiefs game will be the curtain-raiser for the main clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants.
Chippa put up a dominant display in their opener against Gallants in East London on Saturday, winning 2-0.
Mtshamba brought in a big gun, Scottish side Livingston winger Aphelele Teto, who is on loan for the Chilli Boys, and he showed to be a man among boys as he tore through the Gallants defence.
The five-star performance belied the fact that the side had only two days to prepare for the game as the new management was named at a late stage.
This week, Mtshamba says he has been able to get some drills done during training.
He has also been able to get a proper understanding of the players before they meet Chiefs, who beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in their first game.
“As I said when we started in office, we are looking to rebuild this season mostly, then next season our mandate will be to compete for the cup honours,” Mtshamba said.
“The team is blending nicely and we are not putting any pressure on the boys.
“People have got to remember that the Diski level is for development of players, not solely for silverware.
“Our plan by the end of the season is to get some of the boys promoted to the senior team.
“The Chiefs game is a big game, but the boys have been calm in the camp.
“It will be the first time some of them will appear on television and they are excited about that opportunity, but we told them they will have to be focused.
“We did well against Gallants last week.
“We had many chances to score, so we have had some discussions on how we can improve from that performance going to the Chiefs game.”
