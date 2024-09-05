Sole Destroyer race returns
The inaugural event of what is now the Astron Energy Sole Destroyer was run on 18 September 1993, thirty year ago, and while it may not be in the league of those races that have celebrated half a century it certainly looks headed in that direction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.