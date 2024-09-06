Boks can firm their grip

The Springboks have long liberated themselves from the stranglehold the All Blacks held over them before the arrival of Rassie Erasmus, and victory in the Freedom Cup on Saturday will bring the suspicion that those roles are now reversed.

Their encounter at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday also provides them the opportunity to get at least one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy should they secure a sixth win in eight clashes against their old foes.

Dricus du Plessis might have recently gripped a Kiwi into submission but Bok captain Siya Kolisi was careful not to overstate the Springboks' current hold they over New Zealand in the build-up to the Test.

“It's not something I've thought about. We are just focused on winning the Freedom Cup,” said Kolisi about their recent run against the All Blacks.

He of course has reason to be cautious.

Two years ago the All Blacks rallied when they took the high road after losing badly to the Boks in the Lowveld.

Kolisi will be equally aware the Boks bounced back, if not decisively, then certainly determinedly from their 57-0 mauling in Albany to lose by just a point in their next match in 2017, which was also their last clash against the All Blacks in Cape Town.