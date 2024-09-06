Thalente Mbatha scores on debut to save Bafana's blushes against Uganda in Afcon qualifier

Thalente Mbatha scored a late equaliser as Bafana Bafana forced a 2-2 draw with Uganda during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Friday night.

The Ugandan Cranes looked to have secured a memorable 2-1 win but substitute Mbatha struck from close range during referees' optional time as Bafana avoided what could have been an embarrassing defeat.

When Mbatha drew level in front of a lively crowd, Uganda were leading, thanks to two second half thunderous goals from Denis Omedi and Rogers Mato that cancelled out the opening goal by Lyle Foster early in the game.

Uganda’s equaliser was a thing of beauty but the second was because of a schoolboy error by Bafana goalkeeper Veli Mothwa who forgot the basics of his craft by allowing the ball to slip through his hands.