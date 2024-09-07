Erasmus, however, has done much to make the Boks a more watched and watchable team.
“Our coach is a person from Despatch who understands the challenges we have a country,” said assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.
“He opens his heart, explains what his goals are and our job as assistant coaches is to support his vision. The most important thing is winning and all our players are selected on merit.
“They play very well when they have the opportunity and that's important,” said Stick.
“Also, people think transformation is just about black and white, but it's also about growing our team and taking it forward. Look at how our team is playing and the coaches who are employed. We've got coaches from Ireland and New Zealand.”
The Boks have met with much success over the last few years but it is the Freedom Cup, that will also be at stake in this Rugby Championship clash that they now covet.
Captain Siya Kolisi who will go into battle with a fractured nose, made no bones about their desire to lift that trophy.
“The Freedom Cup is something we only see in pictures or when we walk past it,” said candidly.
Boks have won hearts and minds under coach Rassie Erasmus
Image: ASHLEY VLOTMAN/ GALLO IMAGES
Winning hearts and minds have become a by-product of the Springboks' success since Rassie Erasmus took the reins in 2018.
Two Rugby World Cup triumphs, a Rugby Championship title, a series success over the British & Irish Lions and breaking win droughts in New Zealand, Australia and England were achieved as the face and perception of the national team gradually changed.
Underpinned by the coach's desire for the team to win, transform while building squad depth the Springboks have gone from the most reviled during the apartheid years to the most revered sports team in South Africa.
They, however, still have their detractors with many rugby lovers in the Western Cape in particular making no secret of their devotion to the All Blacks' brand.
It is a phenomenon that is more difficult to explain the deeper South Africa journeys into its democratic path.
The often vocal black-clad supporters argue the past is hard to forget and that there is much to admire about the highly skilled All Blacks' free spirit playing style.
Erasmus, however, has done much to make the Boks a more watched and watchable team.
“Our coach is a person from Despatch who understands the challenges we have a country,” said assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.
“He opens his heart, explains what his goals are and our job as assistant coaches is to support his vision. The most important thing is winning and all our players are selected on merit.
“They play very well when they have the opportunity and that's important,” said Stick.
“Also, people think transformation is just about black and white, but it's also about growing our team and taking it forward. Look at how our team is playing and the coaches who are employed. We've got coaches from Ireland and New Zealand.”
The Boks have met with much success over the last few years but it is the Freedom Cup, that will also be at stake in this Rugby Championship clash that they now covet.
Captain Siya Kolisi who will go into battle with a fractured nose, made no bones about their desire to lift that trophy.
“The Freedom Cup is something we only see in pictures or when we walk past it,” said candidly.
“We have never been able to touch it, and it’s a big deal for us. Coming back to Cape Town after all these years is also special,” he said about the team's first meeting in the Mother City against the All Blacks since 2017.
The clash is the hottest ticket in town, but it has become a hot potato for the host union Western Province and the Stormers. Tickets they failed to sell as part of a package lumped into a season ticket offering were made available on Thursday but the news was not met with universal relief or praise.
It was with much fanfare that the match was declared sold-out after tickets initially went on sale. Tickets were made available for between R250 to R3,500 in the lottery system, while sponsors offered 'Early Bird' options, though with a high-end price tag.
The tickets that went to market on Thursday were available for upwards of R2,500 and were sold by Friday evening.
There is a fair amount of disquiet among fans who had already coughed up R4,000 for a ticket.
The management of the franchise will argue their strategy has worked as there has been an enthusiastic uptake in the sale of Stormers' season tickets.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos