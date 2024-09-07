The fourth edition of the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race is attracting a strong field with Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma one of the top runners who have confirmed they will take part.
Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race attracts top international athletes
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix
The fourth edition of the Hollywoodbets Durban 10km race is attracting a strong field with Comrades Marathon champion Piet Wiersma one of the top runners who have confirmed they will take part.
Organisers have confirmed top athletes like Olympian Elroy Gelant, defending champion Kabelo Mulaudzi, Precious Mashele, Gideon Kipngetich of Kenya, Andries Sesedi, Tebello Ramakongoana and Nico Seoposengwe will take part in the popular race scheduled for September 29.
In the women’s section, Ethiopian Tadu Nare, Cacisile Sosibo, Blandina Makatisi of Lesotho are part of what is expected to be also be a strong field that will have international flavour.
Thabang Mosiako, Glenrose Xaba and a host of other elite athletes are yet to confirm their participation.
“We have attracted top athletes in both the men’s and women’s field and we look forward to an interesting race on September 29. We can expect a fast race as the route is suited for fast runners who aim to set fast times,” said public relations officer for the Hollywood Athletics Club George Sithole.
Last year, Cian Oldknow won the women’s race as she showcased her prowess in edging out top talent to break the ribbon while Kabelo Mulaudzi took top honours in the men’s field.
There is more motivation for elite runners as the prize purse has surged to an impressive R357,500.
This means the first male and female finishers will each earn R37,500 while second and third place finishers will receive R30,000 and R27,500 respectively.
