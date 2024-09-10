Angry De Bruyne lashes out at Belgium teammates after France loss

Belgium captain Kevin De Bruyne launched an angry tirade against his teammates after his side were beaten 2-0 away to France in their Nations League clash on Monday.

Not for the first time, De Bruyne was visibly frustrated during the Group A2 match and afterwards told Belgian VTM television too many things had gone wrong in the game.

“I can’t say here what went wrong. I already did that to the team at half time,” he said.

“I cannot repeat that in the media but it has to be better in every way. If the standard we want to reach is the best, but we’re no longer good enough to get to that level, then you have to give everything. If you don’t even do that, it’s over.

“I can accept that we’re not as good as in 2018,” the 33-year-old De Bruyne said of the side that reached the World Cup semifinals in Russia.