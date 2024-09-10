Erasmus rests seven players as he names Bok squad for Argentina tour

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus recalled hooker Johan Grobbelaar to his 28-man squad for their short Rugby Championship tour to Argentina.

The Boks face Los Pumas at Estadio Unico Madre Ciudades in Santiago on September 21 in their penultimate clash of the tournament.

Erasmus opted to rest seven players who have had a heavy workload in the last few months with an eye on the final round match against Argentina in Mbombela on September 28.

Grobbelaar is back in the squad after participating in the Australian leg of the tournament, where the Boks collected full points, and will cover hooker along with Malcolm Marx and Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who can also play prop.

The seven players who will not travel to Argentina are hooker Bongi Mbonambi, prop Frans Malherbe, loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, centre Damian de Allende, wing Cheslin Kolbe and fullback Willie le Roux.

All of them will be placed on a specialised training programme to keep them sharp to rejoin the group in Mpumalanga when they return from Argentina.