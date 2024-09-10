Lentjies appointed coach of FC Ravens
Former Chippa mentor’s mandate is to secure ABC Motsepe playoff spot and eventual PSL promotion
Hopes of reaching the national ABC Motsepe playoffs and gaining promotion to the Premier Soccer League are the main reasons for Bizana side FC Ravens roping in former Chippa United mentor Kurt Lentjies for the coming season. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.