Sinky Mnisi cements a dramatic return to Royal AM
Return to the KwaZulu-Natal club where Mnisi has a storied past will raise eyebrows
Former Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has rejoined the club as COO, the club has revealed.
Mnisi’s return to the Pietermaritzburg club will raise eyebrows.
He left in sometimes strange and controversial circumstances. Mnisi was CEO when the club acquired the Premiership status of Bloemfontein Celtic in August 2021.
He disappeared from his administrative role after the 2021-22 season, going on “special leave”. Some reports, however, were he had been suspended relating to allowing the coach who steered Royal to third place in their first Premiership season, John Maduka, to leave, and the hiring later of Khabo Zondo.
In August 2022 Mnisi delivered a fiery press conference in Johannesburg where he blasted Royal owner Shauwn Mkhize, saying he was not “udakaboy” (a man who mixes cement at a construction site).
Mnisi alleged Mkhize failed to protect him from malicious allegations and insisted he was still employed in his post at the KwaZulu-Natal club.
In January 2023 Mnisi announced he had officially left Royal. He joined Marumo Gallants as their CEO in August 2023, the stint only lasting briefly as he left the Limpopo club in November.
Strangely Royal termed Mnisi’s return as coming back “from his family responsibility leave”.
“Royal AM is pleased to announce the return of Sinky Mnisi, who has rejoined the club from his family responsibility leave. Effective immediately, Mnisi will take on the role of COO (COO) for the next three years, where he will be instrumental in driving the club’s vision and operational excellence,” Royal said.
“During his absence, Sinky has remained committed to the values and goals of Royal AM and his return is met with enthusiasm by team members and supporters alike. With extensive experience and a deep understanding of the club’s culture and ambitions, Mnisi is uniquely positioned to lead Royal AM into an exciting new chapter.
“To our valued supporters and media partners, we are focusing our efforts on seamlessly integrating Sinky Mnisi back into the club in his new capacity. We will not be conducting interviews at this time.
“We will make further announcements regarding our future direction and insights at a later date via press conference.”
Royal battled in the Premiership last season, ending 13th.