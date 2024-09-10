Sport

Thalente Mbatha to Bafana’s rescue again with added-time winner in Juba

By Sports Staff - 10 September 2024
Thalente Mbatha celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's injury-time equaliser in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday. Mbatha was at it again against South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday, scoring the added-time winner
Thalente Mbatha celebrates scoring Bafana Bafana's injury-time equaliser in their 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifying draw against Uganda at Orlando Stadium on Friday. Mbatha was at it again against South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday, scoring the added-time winner
Image: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Thalente Mbatha dramatically came to Bafana Bafana's rescue for the second time in five days with another injury-time rescue effort that earned his team a crucial 3-2 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win away to South Sudan on Tuesday.

A tricky match played in 33°C heat on an artificial surface at Juba National Stadium in the South Sudan capital of Juba seemed not to be going Bafana's way.

The South Africans conceded a 1-0 lead from penalty by Tito Okello in the 15th minute , but hit straight back through Oswin Appollis's strike in the 17th.

Appollis made it 2-1 two minutes into first-half added time, but Bafana again conceded to Valentino Yuel's equalising strike in the 57th.

Super-sup Mbatha latched onto a half-cleared corner and struck from outside the box to score the 95th minute — the same time as his equaliser against Uganda — winner. 

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

[WATCH LIVE] Doorstop media briefing outlining the outcomes of the #ANCNWC ...
Canada's Nygard sentenced to 11 years in sex assault cases | REUTERS