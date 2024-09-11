Sport

Paralympic medal decline needs urgent attention from sports ministry

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 11 September 2024

As the new sports ministry signed an agreement with the department of education to revive school sports across the country, institutions that cater for disabled athletes should be a priority together with grassroots development by federations...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Former minister Pravin Gordhan candlelit vigil following his hospitalisation
Silwerskerm Awards: Legends and luminaries honoured