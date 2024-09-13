East London racers head to Aldo Scribante Raceway

A wide spread of cars will be in action, with the V8 Ford Capri of Chris Nel and the V8 Chev Can Am of Derek Boy ready to challenge the Gudmanz’s cars, along with the Ford Anglias of Darryn Vice and Johan Marais.
Franco Donadio is bringing what is probably the quickest Ford Escort in the country from the Western Cape to challenge the class-B Escorts of Nick Davidson and East London’s Wayne Botha, Quentin Lessing and Carl Fantham.
Add the Mazda RX 7 of Cape Town’s PW Louw and the Mazda Capella of Humansdorp-based Jaco Scholtz to the pot and the scene is set for a feast of motorsport action.
Legendary racing driver Neil Stephen will be back in his classic Opel Manta.
Another of the highlights will be the API Property Group GTI Challenge that caters for Volkswagens only in various forms.
Racing in three different classes according to engine output, the series has produced some spectacular racing with a mix of drivers giving it their all out on the track.
A total of 28 modified saloons will continue the action in the battle of the BMWs, with 10 of them set to start.
East London’s Shaun Gradwell has reliability in his quick E36 and it will be interesting to see how he fares against the Western Cape’s Gary Manwaring in his similar E36 and the local BMWs of Dean Ball, Timothy Ball, Greg Forward, Philip Weise, Johan Nel and Marais Ellis, as well as regular East London visitors Paul Berry, Mark Els and Shaun Vallance.
Also from East London is Geoff Stephen with his quick VW Golf that should match the pace of local favourite Steven Phillips.
There are 20 motorcycles competing, with a battle of supremacy continuing between Dylan Grobler and Ethan Diener in the CBR 150 junior class. Caden Weise and Craig Benn are also serious contenders.
Keana Strode, on his Kawasaki ZX6R, has been a revelation this season, but will be pushed Dylan Anderson on his Yamaha R6 and by the 1000cc machines of Craig Benn, Nkululeko Majola and Donavan van der Merwe.
East London racers head to Aldo Scribante Raceway
Competition will be intense as drivers crack on the pace for line honours
Image: Darryl Kukard
The cream of the Border Motorsport Club will be travelling to Gqeberha on Friday to take part in what promises to be an action-packed event at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
Leading the charge will be the Sovereign Foods V8 Ford Capri of Darron Gudmanz and the V8 Chevrolet Can Am of his son Matthew, who join a field of nearly 40 historic and classic cars around the 2,48km circuit.
The day is made up of the Ford & Friends Series that sees the drivers taking part in the Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge comprising three seven-lap heats.
There will also be modified saloon racing, motorcycle racing, the Boxer Group Ford Allcomers race and the Origen Oil 45-minute enduro.
