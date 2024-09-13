“My deepest gratitude to President Ouattara and the government and people of Cote d’Ivoire for this distinguished award. The enormous success of the Afcon Cote d’Ivoire was based on the visionary leadership of President Ouattara, the commitment of his government as well as the support of CAF’s 54 member associations, the Caf exco, the secretary general and staff of Caf, President Idriss Diallo, the LOC, the football leadership in Cote d’Ivoire, Caf sponsors and the passionate Cote d’Ivoire and African football supporters.
“The Afcon Cote d’Ivoire was also an excellent example of football’s capacity to bring together and unite people from different racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds in Africa and worldwide.
“The 1.4-billion people in 180 countries who watched the Afcon Cote d’Ivoire clearly indicates African football is globally competitive and is as good as the best in the world.
“We will continue to invest in academies for boys and girls, school football, trainers and coaches, the building of stadiums and other football infrastructure and facilities and support our member associations,” said Motsepe.
Ivorian President Ouattara confers Caf president Motsepe with Commander of the National Order
Image: CAF
Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara has conferred the country’s highest award, the Commander of National Order, to Caf president Patrice Motsepe in Abidjan.
Caf general secretary Veron Mosengo-Omba was conferred with the Officer of the National Order award.
Ouattara said Motsepe has played a key role, not only in the successful delivery of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon,) but also in changing the face and fortunes of African football.
“We are exceptionally proud of the work president Motsepe has done since taking over at Caf. The success of the Africa Cup of Nations is thanks to his and Caf’s leadership. The award is in recognition of the excellent work he is doing at Caf and in promoting football development in Africa,” said Ouattara.
“I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this award on behalf of the Caf member associations representing the 54 African countries that are members of Caf,” said Motsepe.
