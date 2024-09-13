Pressure on the long-maned Lions

Henry Immelman will run out again at right-wing.
The Sharks XV made six changes and a positional switch to their team and though they accepted the underdogs' tag, the visitors will deploy a powerful team at Loftus.
Prop Trevor Nyakane, lock Gerbrandt Grobler, loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka and flyhalf Lionel Cronje could not make the starting team and have been included on the bench.
Teams for Ellis Park
Lions — Quan Horne; Rabz Maxwane, Rynhardt Jonker, Marius Louw, Tapiwa Mafura; Kade Wolhuter, Nico Steyn; Jarod Cairns, Ruan Venter, Renzo du Plessis; Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Jaco Visagie (captain), Morgan Naude.
Substitutes: Juan Schoeman, Conrad van Vuuren, Raynard Roets, JC Pretorius, Siba Qoma, Sanele Nohamba, Kelly Mpeku.
Cheetahs — Michael Annies; Cohen Jasper, Munier Hartzenberg, Evardi Boshoff, Daniel Kasende; Ethan Wentzel, Jandre Nel; Jeandrè Rudolph, Oupa Mohoje, Gideon van der Merwe; Victor Sekekete (captain), Carl Wegner; Robert Hunt, Corne Fourie, Schalk Ferreira.
Substitutes: Vernon Paulo, Hencus van Wyk, Laurence Victor, Friedle Olivier, Aidon Davis, Marco Jansen van Vuren, George Lourens, Litha Nkula.
Referee: Christopher Allison.
Kickoff: 2.30pm
Teams for Loftus
Bulls — Boeta Chamberlain; Henry Immelman, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Stravino Jacobs; Johan Goosen, Keagan Johannes; Cameron Hanekom, Nizaam Carr (captain), Marcell Coetzee; Cobus Wiese, Jannes Kirstem; Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Dylan Smith. Substitutes: Joe van Zyl, Jacques van Rooyen, Francois Klopper, Sintu Manjezi, Merwe Olivier, Bernard van der Linde; Katlego Letebele, Celimpilo Gumede.
Sharks XV — Jordan Hendrikse; Eduan Keyter, Francois Venter, André Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Bradley Davids; Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka (captain), James Venter; Emile van Heerden, Corne Rahl; Hanro Jacobs, Fex Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Substitutes: Ethan Bester, Dian Bleuler, Trevor Nyakane, Gerbrandt Grobler, Emmanuel Tshituka; Tian Meyer, Lionel Cronje, Litelihle Bester.
Referee: AJ Jacobs
Kickoff: 5pm
Pressure on the long-maned Lions
Putting URC talent in their Currie Cup basket added weight to expectation
Sports reporter
Image: Johan Pretorius (Gallo Images)
Though they will be up against the defending Currie Cup champions, it is the Lions who will go into Saturday's semifinal at Ellis Park feeling the pressure against the Cheetahs.
While South Africa's United Rugby Championship franchises have predominantly used the competition to blood their untested young talent, the Lions have leant heavily on the players who did duty for them in the intercontinental competition.
They need to win the Currie Cup to avoid blushes and their intent was again underlined with the inclusion of recently anointed Springboks Quan Horn and Ruan Venter in their starting line-up for Saturday.
Add to that the presence of franchise captain Marius Louw in midfield and URC player of the tournament Sanele Nohamba on the bench and you know the Lions mean business.
Fullback Horn will provide them a raking boot from the back and a much-needed turn of speed against the Cheetahs.
Boks have won hearts and minds under coach Rassie Erasmus
Flank Venter brings a commanding physical presence to the collisions and he will have to play a big role in the next two matches if the Lions are to lift the trophy for the first time since 2015.
After the Bulls led the way for much of the league's stages, it is the Joburg team who have added some bite to their growl over the last while as their more battle-hardened players have set themselves apart.
Though the Cheetahs have failed to lengthen their stride and his side downed them three weeks ago Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi is wary of the visitors.
“Like any other team in the competition they’ve probably hit a bit of a dip in form at a crucial stage, but that notwithstanding, they are a quality team,” said Nkosi.
“If you look at players like Kasende (Daniel), Rudolph (Jeandre), Corne Fourie, who was with us last season. They are an experienced team, so we expect them to come and tear the skin off our backs,” he warned.
Meanwhile, Bulls head coach Phiwe Nomlomo has shuffled his team for their semifinal against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.
He has switched his halfback combination by recalling Keagan Johannes to scrumhalf to pair up with Johan Goosen at flyhalf.
There are also notable returns for Stravino Jacobs at left-wing and loosehead prop Dylan Smith, while Bernard van der Linde forms part of the six-two split on the bench.
Nizaam Carr is back as captain and starts at flank alongside Marcell Coetzee.
There is also a swap for Boeta Chamberlain and Stedman Gans who line up at fullback and centre respectively, having been involved in Durban off the bench.
Jannes Kirsten and Cobus Wiese are locking partners, while David Kriel moves to the inside centre alongside Gans.
Schmidt can make Wallabies competitive against Lions, says Erasmus
