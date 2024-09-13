Stellenbosch secure vital Confederation Cup, first leg win over AS Vita

Stellenbosch produced a businesslike performance to beat AS Vita 2-0 during the first leg of their Confederation Cup second preliminary round clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Stellies, who are playing continental football for the first time after they finished third on Premiership standings last season, opened the scoring after seven minutes from the header of defender Thabo Moloisane.

They enjoyed attacking momentum due to the opening goal and it came as no surprise when they increased their lead five minutes later from the effort of attacker Lehlogonolo Mojela.