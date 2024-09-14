Lions surge into Currie Cup final with a victory over Cheetahs

The Lions advanced to their first Currie Cup final since 2019 but they were dragged into a fur flying cat fight by the always game Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions prevailed 43-34 but they needed to throw their heavy artillery at the feisty Cheetahs who made the running for much of the game.

It was a match that might as well have taken place in an amusement park, or under a big top. It had all manner of twists and turns, ups matching downs, soft candy floss interludes but there thankfully were also moments of real substance.

The helter skelter nature of the match was reflected on a scoreboard that seesawed wildly.

Ultimately the Lions with a healthy proportion of their United Rugby Championship contingent on duty again, made that experience count when it mattered.

Tighthead Asenathi Ntlabakanye was a colossus, flank Ruan Venter brought a hard edge to the collisions, loose forward JC Pretorius gave the Lions another gear when he stepped off the bench, while scrumhalf Nico Steyn adroitly directed operations from behind a pack that didn't always have things their own way.

The late tries by substitutes Nohamba and Morne Brandon perhaps best illustrated the high amusement value on offer as the Lions broke the back of the Cheetahs as the shadows lengthened over Doornfontein.

The visitors will have much to lament. Errant goal kicking cost the Cheetahs and served to undermine the good work performed elsewhere, especially by Carl Wegner and Oupa Mohoje who turned back the clock.

The Cheetahs were more fleet footed and assured in possession but perhaps more tellingly they knew exactly what to do when the Lions had the ball.

Their maul defence was from the top drawer and helped keep them in the fight.

The Lions struggled to build continuity in the face of stout Cheetahs' defence in the first 20 minutes. The visitors contested tooth and nail for every morsel of possession and the Lions initially lived off scraps.

The visitors also applied the heat in the line-out often thwarting the Lions' attacking ambition. For sheer nuisance factor however few rival Jeandre Rudolph.