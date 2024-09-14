Rashford ends goal drought in Man United's 3-0 win over Southampton

New signing Matthijs de Ligt grabbed his first goal for Manchester United while Marcus Rashford scored for the first time since March in a 3-0 Premier League victory at Southampton on Saturday after a shaky start to the season.

Alejandro Garnacho added a late goal for Erik ten Hag's side who started the day 14th in the standings after back-to-back losses.

They now have six points from four matches while newly promoted Southampton remain without a point.

Southampton dominated early on but squandered a chance to take the lead in the 34th minute after United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved Cameron Archer's poor penalty, sparking an immediate shift in momentum at St Mary's Stadium.