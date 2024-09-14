Sport

Rashford ends goal drought in Man United's 3-0 win over Southampton

By Lori Ewing - 14 September 2024
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United takes a shot under pressure from Yukinari Sugawara of Southampton during their Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.
Marcus Rashford of Manchester United takes a shot under pressure from Yukinari Sugawara of Southampton during their Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

New signing Matthijs de Ligt grabbed his first goal for Manchester United while Marcus Rashford scored for the first time since March in a 3-0 Premier League victory at Southampton on Saturday after a shaky start to the season.

Alejandro Garnacho added a late goal for Erik ten Hag's side who started the day 14th in the standings after back-to-back losses.

They now have six points from four matches while newly promoted Southampton remain without a point.

Southampton dominated early on but squandered a chance to take the lead in the 34th minute after United goalkeeper Andre Onana saved Cameron Archer's poor penalty, sparking an immediate shift in momentum at St Mary's Stadium.

Man Utd humbled as Diaz double helps Liverpool humble rivals

Two goals from Luis Diaz and one from Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool stroll to a 3-0 victory at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, ...
Sport
1 week ago

A minute later, De Ligt headed in a sumptuous ball from Bruno Fernandes. Rashford, who had gone 13 games without a goal, then ended his drought with a diagonal shot from outside the 18-yard-box to the far corner in the 45th.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute when defender Jack Stephens was sent off for a high tackle on Garnacho.

subscribe

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Minister Gordhan briefs the media on developments relating to SAA
President Cyril Ramaphosa signs the BELA Bill