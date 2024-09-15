Gabriel Magalhaes header earns Arsenal win at Spurs in feisty derby

Gabriel Magalhaes' second-half header earned Arsenal a crucial 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur in a feisty north London derby on Sunday to keep pace with early Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Spurs started sharper and David Raya was forced into early saves, turning Dejan Kulusevski's first-time effort behind before he clawed away a dangerous cross from the Sweden winger.

Record signing Dominic Solanke, making his home debut, squandered a good opening in the 14th minute after Arsenal lost possession deep in their own half, taking too long on the ball and allowing William Saliba to recover.

Arsenal were missing captain Martin Odegaard through injury and Declan Rice through suspension, but dug deep impressively despite an understrength midfield.

“It was difficult because we have lost a lot of important players for us,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.