Proteas Women keen to fine-tune game against Pakistan — Abrahams

The enthusiastic energy among the Proteas Women is exactly what they need to play their best cricket against Pakistan, batting coach Baakier Abrahams said.
The former Dafabet Warriors assistant coach was speaking ahead of the team’s three-match T20 International series which kicks off on Monday in Multan at 4pm (SA time).
All three matches will be contested at the Multan Cricket Stadium, with the visitors looking for a better showing than the last time they visited the country for a 20-over series when they lost 3-0 in 2023.
Once concluded, the Proteas head to the United Arab Emirates to finalise their preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in October.
“There is a lot of excitement going around the group, even the senior women are looking forward to it," Abrahams said.
“They have been there, done that and know what it is about. They are showing the necessary enthusiasm that is required for a World Cup.
“[With] some of the younger ladies who have come into the space, you can see they are nervous, but nervous about wanting to do well.”
From a planning point of view, Abrahams believes they have covered their bases for the most part, with the only assignment now being to go out there and perform in the Pakistan series.
“The ambition is always to win the game, our main focus will be on us as a team.
“It’s about putting through our game plans and evaluating us against ourselves,” he said.
Looking ahead to the UAE and the global showpiece, Abrahams said adaptability would play a key role.
“From a conditions point of view, I think the medical team is at the forefront of it, and skills viewpoint, we are looking for adaptability.
“It would be really exciting if there were a variety of pitches we are playing on, and then couple that with different game scenarios we can navigate through, which will give us the signs we are looking for to guide our processes and where we want to get to,” he said.
Speaking about the success markers he would be looking for as a batting coach, Abrahams felt that if they played with confidence, it could lead SA to success both in the series and in the UAE.
“I’ve been fortunate now, I’ve had two series to try to entrench a style of play.
“That philosophy comes down through the high-performance programme and the director of cricket in terms of our style of play and the brand of cricket we want to play.
“Now it is about reinforcing that and making sure I instil the necessary confidence so that the ladies feel comfortable taking on those styles of play and understand how we evaluate it,” Abrahams said.
HeraldLIVE
Proteas Women keen to fine-tune game against Pakistan — Abrahams
Image: DARREN STEWART/GALLO IMAGES
