Rashford’s individual workouts pay off with goal in Man United win

Individual workouts during the recent international break paid off for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford after he ended a six-month scoring drought on Saturday having endured criticism from his own fans.

Rashford had gone 13 games without a goal before netting in the 41st minute of United's 3-0 Premier League win over newly promoted Southampton, his first since a 2-0 win over Everton on March 9.

While manager Erik ten Hag had been questioned for starting Rashford, he said pregame on Saturday that the 26-year-old needed only a goal or assist to “fly”.

Ten Hag can only hope that the positive afternoon indeed opens the floodgates for his striker who had just eight goals across all competitions last season after pouring in 30 in 2022-23, Ten Hag's debut season in Manchester.

“It's very important,” the manager said after Saturday's victory that gave United six points after four games. “For every striker, they want to be on the scoring list. Once the first is in, more is coming. Once a striker was talking about a ketchup bottle — once it's going, it's coming more.”