Fit-again Ngidi prepared to spearhead Proteas’ attack

It has been nine months since the Proteas last featured in a one-day international and their reintroduction to the longer version of the white ball game this week faces a stern test against a plucky Afghanistan outfit.
Long considered minnows, the Afghans are now a competent outfit and will be chasing the scalp of Temba Bavuna’s men when the three-match series starts in Sharjah on Wednesday (2pm).
It is the first time the countries will meet in a series though they have competed against each other in World Cups, including the recent T20 World Cup semifinals earlier in 2024.
Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is well aware of the threat the Afghans pose and says the squad will treat them with the respect they deserve.
The Sharjah International Stadium has proved a happy hunting ground for SA teams in the past.
Since readmission, SA have only lost twice in their 12 outings, with both defeats coming against Pakistan.
Though the naked stats favour the Proteas in the northern parts of the Emirates, the Proteas know they will have to improve on their most recent showings towards the end of 2023.
They lost three of their last five matches and Ngidi says they need to bounce smartly against the ninth-ranked Afghans.
“I think the opinion of a cricket team is purely based on what people think,” Ngidi said.
“It’s not always the truth — anyone’s opinion on what they think Afghanistan might play like, I don’t think that affects us because we’ve seen what they can do against other international teams.
“I don’t think anyone is taking this series lightly. They’ve got world-class cricketers and match-winners.
“On the day, they can beat the best in the world. We’ve seen it happen.
“So, I don’t think anyone should be looking at them as minnows.
“We definitely know what we are in for and the conditions have to be taken into account as well.
“We’re going to have to assess and see what that give us and play it from there.”
In the absence of key seamers Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, and Gerald Coetzee, Ngidi will be responsible for spearheading SA’s bowling against Afghanistan while on tour.
He will be supported by Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman and Lizaad Williams as fast bowlers, along with all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo.
It will be the first time Ngidi tackles conditions at the high-scoring Sharjah Stadium.
It will also be his return to international cricket after picking up a calf injury during a practice session in August which saw him miss the Proteas’ T20 International series against the West Indies.
“I wouldn’t say it is something new leading the bowling attack as a senior.
“The other guys, yes, are not there. But whoever is there on the day has to step up.
“I remember when I came in the Proteas set-up. I was opening the bowling with Dale Steyn. It is not different from then.
“I’m looking forward to helping the guys from when I can and sharing the information and knowledge that I have.
“We have a job to do at the end of the day and we will have to look and do the best we can as possible,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
Fit-again Ngidi prepared to spearhead Proteas' attack
Image: PANKAJ NAGIA / GETTY IMAGES
HeraldLIVE
