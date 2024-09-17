Patrice Motsepe has expertly sidestepped answering the question of whether he will stand for a second term as Confederation of African Football (Caf) president next year.
Speaking while on a working visit to check on Kenya’s preparations for Chan (the African Nations Championship) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Motsepe declined to give a yes or no answer to repeated questions about his desire to continue leading the organisation.
Motsepe was elected in March 2021 and his term ends in 2025. Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o is reportedly set to be among the candidates that could replace him.
In his characteristic manner of providing long-winded and sometimes confusing responses, Motsepe in his post-executive committee meeting press conference said his focus is to ensure Caf continues to function whenever he decides to leave.
Caf president Motsepe sidesteps question on running for second term
‘My starting point from day one is not whether I deserve a second term’
Sports reporter
Image: Kelly Ayoudi/BackpagePix
Patrice Motsepe has expertly sidestepped answering the question of whether he will stand for a second term as Confederation of African Football (Caf) president next year.
Speaking while on a working visit to check on Kenya’s preparations for Chan (the African Nations Championship) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, Motsepe declined to give a yes or no answer to repeated questions about his desire to continue leading the organisation.
Motsepe was elected in March 2021 and his term ends in 2025. Cameroon FA president Samuel Eto'o is reportedly set to be among the candidates that could replace him.
In his characteristic manner of providing long-winded and sometimes confusing responses, Motsepe in his post-executive committee meeting press conference said his focus is to ensure Caf continues to function whenever he decides to leave.
Caf post-executive committee meeting press conference.
“Many young Africans are watching the way we are providing leadership on the continent and my concern has always been there is a time to come and a time to go,” he said.
“My starting point from day one is not whether I deserve a second term or not. I should be capable of being replaced instantaneously and I am confident I can be replaced immediately because the good work must continue.”
Motsepe said he has confidence in the capabilities of the people he has been working with at Caf.
“Leaders must understand you are leading at the will of the people. It is not only about football but other responsibilities we have on the continent. We have to step aside from the failure to recognise there is an exceptional body of talent in our countries.
“There is an exceptional body of talent in the leadership of Caf and exceptional body of talent in all member associations. The most unimportant question is whether I am going to continue next year.
“I am absolutely certain my job is to make sure there is capable leadership and this organisation will continue to do well in the future with or without me. We must stop making the success of institutions [be based] on individuals.
“From day one, my job has always been to make a humble contribution to the development of football on the continent. But equally to make sure I have world-class leaders who can take over from me and not [only] when there is the next election.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos