Sundowns settle nerves with uninspiring win over SuperSport
Mamelodi Sundowns took their time to get going and when they finally recovered from their sluggish start, SuperSport United did not have answers at Loftus on Tuesday night.
The Brazilians beat United 2-0 to get the defence of their league championship on a winning note as they scored two second half goals from Iqraam Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro to settle the nerves.
Sundowns went into this game on the back of a convincing Champions League preliminary win over Mbabane Swallows last weekend and they continued with their winning momentum. Their performance was not overly impressive but it improved slightly with the introduction of inspirational captain Themba Zwane.
With this hard-fought win, Sundowns have moved to the top of the Betway Premiership ahead of Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs and coach Manqoba Mngqithi will be happy that they did not concede.
Mngqithi made only one change with Peter Shalulile replacing Arthur Sales from the team that demolished Mbabane Swallows 4-0 in the first leg of the Champions League preliminary.
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt went with largely tried and tested players in the form of Ricardo Goss, Pogiso Sanoka, Thulani Hlatswayo, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Vincent Pule and Terrence Dzvukamanja but they were no match for Sundowns.
This was SuperSport’s first competitive match since early last month when they lost 1-0 to Orlando Pirates in the quarterfinal stage of the MTN8.
Goss was forced to stretch at full length to parry away a stinging shot by attacker Ribeiro from outside the penalty box as they sounded one of their first warming shots after 28 minutes.
Sundowns were the first to create a chance after the halftime break when Thapelo Morena delivered a cross into the box and Ribeiro’s volley went straight into the safe hands of well-positioned Goss after 49 minutes.
The most exciting part of the game came after the hour when Sundowns took the lead as Rayners put the ball beyond Goss after they had put together a devastating attacking move.
The Brazilians increased their lead four minutes later when another attacking move ended with Ribeiro’s shot bouncing off the hand of Goss into his own net.
Sundowns were on a roll and Ribeiro missed from close range with Hlatshwayo clearing the ball on the far post after the Brazilian attacker rounded off Goss.
There is no time to rest for the two teams with Sundowns turning their attention to the second leg of the Champions League final preliminary clash against Mbabane Swallows.
For coach Hunt and his men, they go at it again on Saturday when they host Royal AM at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) where they will looking for their first win of the season.