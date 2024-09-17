Sundowns settle nerves with uninspiring win over SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns took their time to get going and when they finally recovered from their sluggish start, SuperSport United did not have answers at Loftus on Tuesday night.

The Brazilians beat United 2-0 to get the defence of their league championship on a winning note as they scored two second half goals from Iqraam Rayners and Lucas Ribeiro to settle the nerves.

Sundowns went into this game on the back of a convincing Champions League preliminary win over Mbabane Swallows last weekend and they continued with their winning momentum. Their performance was not overly impressive but it improved slightly with the introduction of inspirational captain Themba Zwane.

With this hard-fought win, Sundowns have moved to the top of the Betway Premiership ahead of Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs and coach Manqoba Mngqithi will be happy that they did not concede.