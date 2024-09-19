‘Almost done not real in football’: Riveiro urges Pirates to finish off Jwaneng

Orlando Pirates cannot be expected to fire on all cylinders all the time, but they will always strive for a positive result, coach Jose Riveiro said after Bucs’ hard fought 2-1 victory over Chippa United in their opening Betway Premiership match on Wednesday.

Pirates' coach admitted his team were mainly off-tune at Orlando Stadium, especially in a first half in which Chippa took the lead via former Buccaneer Andile Jali.

However, Pirates responded through Tshegofatso Mabasa’s penalty on the stroke of half time before Monnapule Saleng’s last-gasp header ensured the win.

Riveiro admitted it was not how they intended to earn an opening win but he was happy to see his side showing resilience, which ultimately brought the result. “I was not surprised about the difficulty of the game but we made it even more so in the first half. We didn’t find the proper rhythm on the ball and we were extremely slow in ball circulation,” the coach said.